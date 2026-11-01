Jacksonville State hosts Sam Houston in CUSA play

Sam Houston (1-7) at Jacksonville State (6-2), Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Jacksonville State by 14.5. Against the spread: Jacksonville State 5-3, Sam Houston 3-5.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 395 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 223.4 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 171.6 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 26.9 points per game (77th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 329.9 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 160.9 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (32nd)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 246.9 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 75.9 yards per game (138th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (130th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 338.1 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 146.4 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 191.8 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (72nd)

Sam Houston is 12th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 30.8% of third downs.

Sam Houston ranks 129th in the FBS with 75.8 penalty yards per game.

Sam Houston is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone defense ranks 33rd at 77.3%.

Jacksonville State ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:10, compared to Sam Houston’s 56th-ranked average of 30:25.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 1,741 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Creel, 711 yards on 126 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 438 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Landyn Locke, 1,653 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Alton McCaskill, 232 yards on 59 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tim Burns Jr., 392 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State won 24-0 over New Mexico State on Oct. 28. Creel led Jacksonville State with 104 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 211 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jalen Likely had 39 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown. Luke Gilbert had five receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston lost 24-3 to Missouri State on Oct. 27. D.J. Bailey led Sam Houston with 258 yards on 20-of-35 passing (57.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. M.J. Dowdy carried the ball eight times for 18 yards, adding two receptions for three yards. Grady O’Neill recorded 74 yards on six catches.

Next game

Jacksonville State plays at Western Kentucky on Nov. 14. Sam Houston hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press