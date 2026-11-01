Fresno State visits Utah State in Pac-12 action

Fresno State (5-3) at Utah State (3-5), Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Fresno State by 2.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 6-2, Utah State 5-3.

How to watch: USA

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 357.5 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 210.9 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 146.6 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (68th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 392.5 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 233.5 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 159 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (40th)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 326.1 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 196 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 130.1 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 16.9 points per game (134th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 333.9 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 208.3 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (50th)

Utah State is 112th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 42.3% of third downs.

Utah State ranks 105th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 7th-ranked +9 margin.

Utah State is 105th in the FBS averaging 66.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 2nd-ranked 29.3 per-game average.

Utah State is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.2% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 14th at 73.9%.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: Jayden Mandal, 1,595 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 407 yards on 81 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 512 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Utah State

Passing: Grady Brosterhous, 1,120 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Javen Jacobs, 491 yards on 98 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eli Wood, 479 yards on 37 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Fresno State defeated Oregon State 38-22 on Oct. 31. Mandal threw for 202 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Donelson had 108 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Freeman had six receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Utah State beat Colorado State 31-14 on Oct. 31. McCae Hillstead passed for 173 yards on 17-of-22 attempts (77.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jacobs had 56 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Anthony Garcia put up 121 yards on 11 catches.

Next game

Fresno State plays at Texas State on Nov. 14. Utah State plays at San Diego State on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press