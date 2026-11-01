Mississippi State squares off against Vanderbilt in SEC play

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Vanderbilt (3-5) at Mississippi State (4-4), Nov. 7 at 4:15 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Mississippi State by 2.5. Against the spread: Mississippi State 4-4, Vanderbilt 3-5.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 408.1 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 246.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 161.6 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (82nd)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 378 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 261.5 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 116.5 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (103rd)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 342.9 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 236.6 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 106.3 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (105th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 366.9 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 217.3 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 149.6 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (113th)

Vanderbilt is 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43% of the time. Mississippi State ranks 62nd on offense, converting on 40.2% of third downs.

Vanderbilt is 132nd in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

Mississippi State is 117th in the FBS with 70.5 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Kamario Taylor, 1,460 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 563 yards on 108 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Evans III, 666 yards on 56 catches, 5 TDs

Vanderbilt

Passing: Jared Curtis, 1,489 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 274 yards on 64 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Junior Sherrill, 706 yards on 49 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State fell to Texas 31-3 on Oct. 31. A.J. Swann passed for 97 yards on 12-of-15 attempts (80.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Bothwell carried the ball 17 times for 49 yards, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Marquis Johnson put up 61 yards on six catches.

Vanderbilt lost 34-17 to Kentucky on Oct. 24. Curtis passed for 247 yards on 27-of-36 attempts (75.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jamezell Lassiter carried the ball one time for six yards, adding one reception for two yards. Sherrill had eight receptions for 78 yards.

Next game

Mississippi State hosts Auburn on Nov. 14. Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Alabama on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press