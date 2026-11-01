Clemson meets Syracuse in ACC action

Clemson (5-3) at Syracuse (4-4), Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Clemson by 1.5. Against the spread: Clemson 3-5, Syracuse 5-3.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 335.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 183.4 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 152 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (100th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 329.3 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 206.3 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 123 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (49th)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 436.4 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 275.3 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 161.1 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (52nd)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 347.6 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 221.6 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (90th)

Clemson is last in third down percentage, converting 30.5% of the time. Syracuse ranks 79th on defense, holding its opponents to 39.2%.

Syracuse ranks 138th in the FBS with 87.9 penalty yards per game.

Clemson is 82nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:39, compared to Syracuse’s 10th-ranked average of 33:07.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Tait Reynolds, 1,285 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Gideon Davidson, 528 yards on 105 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 411 yards on 38 catches, 0 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,186 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tylik Hill, 515 yards on 98 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Umari Hatcher, 952 yards on 60 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Clemson defeated Florida State 36-24 on Oct. 31. Reynolds led Clemson with 189 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jarvis Green had 37 rushing yards on nine carries. Tyler Brown recorded 74 yards on five catches.

Syracuse won 30-27 over SMU on Oct. 31. Angeli led Syracuse with 200 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 14 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ahmad Miller had 56 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for six yards. Hatcher had six receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech on Nov. 14. Syracuse plays at NC State on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press