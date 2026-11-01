Toledo meets Sacramento State in MAC action

Toledo (6-2) at Sacramento State (2-7), Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Toledo by 27.5. Against the spread: Toledo 4-3-1, Sacramento State 3-6.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 476 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 288.1 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 187.9 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (16th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 325.6 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 197.9 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 127.8 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (79th)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 295.9 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 188.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 107.6 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (133rd)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 196.1 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 167.7 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (113th)

Sacramento State ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 32.5% of the time. Toledo ranks 42nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35%.

Sacramento State ranks 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Toledo’s 60th-ranked +1 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Toledo ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 74 penalty yards per game, and Sacramento State ranks 130th with a 77.4-yard average.

Toledo is 9th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 94.1% of trips.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: John Alan Richter, 2,244 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: C.J. Miller, 609 yards on 109 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Adjatay Dabbs, 592 yards on 40 catches, 7 TDs

Sacramento State

Passing: Jackson Sharman, 1,374 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Ene, 410 yards on 77 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Coleman, 492 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Toledo won 45-38 over Western Michigan on Oct. 24. Richter led Toledo with 391 yards on 29-of-41 passing (70.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for -5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Miller had 183 rushing yards on 33 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 13 yards. Dabbs put up 124 yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Sacramento State won 31-10 over Kent State on Oct. 30. Sharman led Sacramento State with 117 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ene carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Onterrio Smith Jr. put up 40 yards on two catches.

Next game

Toledo hosts UMass on Nov. 11. Sacramento State plays at Central Michigan on Nov. 11.

By The Associated Press