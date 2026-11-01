Big Ten matchup features No. 5 UCLA taking on Minnesota

Add us as a preferred source

No. 5 UCLA (8-0) at Minnesota (5-3), Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: UCLA by 6.5. Against the spread: UCLA 7-0-1, Minnesota 6-2.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 427.6 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 208.1 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 219.5 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (36th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 260.8 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 173.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 87.3 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (5th)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 309 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 209.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 99.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (89th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 305 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 178.9 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 126.1 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (35th)

Minnesota is 125th in third down percentage, converting 32.1% of the time. UCLA ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 25.9%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. UCLA is 2nd in the FBS at +15, and Minnesota ranks 22nd at +5.

UCLA ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 74 penalty yards per game, compared to Minnesota’s 60th-ranked 54 per-game average.

UCLA is 110th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.4% of trips. Minnesota’s red zone defense ranks 48th at 79.2%.

UCLA is 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:40.

Team leaders

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 982 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 680 yards on 110 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 415 yards on 36 catches, 2 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,592 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: TJ Thomas Jr., 381 yards on 64 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 460 yards on 46 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA beat Nevada 27-0 on Oct. 31. Ty Dieffenbach led UCLA with 178 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Knight had 53 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Saint Paul put up 52 yards on three catches.

Minnesota was beaten by Indiana 23-16 on Oct. 31. Lindsey led Minnesota with 120 yards on 20-of-37 passing (54.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Thomas had 54 rushing yards on six carries, adding three receptions for -2 yards. Tracy recorded 40 yards on seven catches.

Next game

UCLA hosts Illinois on Nov. 13. Minnesota plays at Penn State on Nov. 14.

By The Associated Press