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UC Davis hosts North Alabama for season opener

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By AP News

North Alabama Lions at UC Davis Aggies

Davis, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Aggies -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis opens the season at home against North Alabama.

UC Davis went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Aggies averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

North Alabama went 9-21 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 17.4 from deep.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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