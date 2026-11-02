Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Illinois State for season opener

Illinois State Redbirds at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Gaels -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Illinois State in the season opener.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-6 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Illinois State went 23-13 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Redbirds averaged 5.6 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press