Andre Mills’ double-double powers Maryland past Bucknell 96-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Andre Mills had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland pulled away from Bucknell for a 96-67 win Monday in the season opener for both teams.

Mills scored the first points of Maryland’s season with a 3-pointer and helped the Terrapins turn a tight first half into a 44-30 advantage by the break.

Bucknell took a 25-23 lead with 7:14 left in the half before Maryland closed on a 21-5 run. Robert Jennings II and Mills each hit 3-pointers during the surge, and Mills scored five points in the final 45 seconds.

Maryland continued to separate after halftime, using its size to dominate the glass 54-22, including a 28-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Kaden House added 14 points off the bench, Pharrel Payne had 13 points and six rebounds.

Aleksander Pachucki led Bucknell with 23 points and made 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Rocco Lamuno added 12 points.

Up next

Maryland: At Georgetown on Saturday.

Bucknell: Hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

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