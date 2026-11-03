Lipscomb visits Iowa after Simpkins’ 22-point game

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Lipscomb Bisons at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Hawkeyes -20.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Iowa after T.K. Simpkins scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 86-79 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Iowa finished 24-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.3 last season.

Lipscomb went 19-13 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bisons averaged 17.8 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press