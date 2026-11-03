No. 23 Kentucky hosts Manhattan for season opener

Manhattan Jaspers at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky opens the season at home against Manhattan.

Kentucky went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Wildcats averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.

Manhattan went 8-13 in MAAC action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 16.2 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press