Sanders leads Air Force against Idaho State after 21-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (0-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Idaho State after Kam Sanders scored 21 points in Air Force’s 107-55 victory against the Calumet Crimson Wave.

Air Force went 3-29 overall last season while going 3-15 at home. The Falcons allowed opponents to score 79.9 points per game and shoot 49.1% from the field last season.

Idaho State went 3-12 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Bengals averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press