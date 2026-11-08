Jester’s 24 lead UC Irvine past San Jose State 91-79

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jovan Jester Jr. had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 91-79 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Jester also had eight rebounds for the Anteaters (2-0). Nils Cooper scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Tama Isaac had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Joey Chammaa led the Spartans (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Mookie Cook added 16 points for San Jose State. KJ Martin Jr. also had 14 points and two steals.

UC Irvine took the lead for good 28 seconds into the game. The score was 51-31 at halftime, with Jester racking up 14 points.

UC Irvine extended its lead to 58-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run.

Up next

UC Irvine has a Wednesday matchup with Lincoln (CA) at home, and San Jose State hosts UC Riverside on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press