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Breland’s 20 lead Southern Utah over Bethesda (CA) 143-49

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By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Anthony Breland had 20 points in Southern Utah’s 143-49 win over Bethesda (CA) on Saturday.

Breland went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Thunderbirds (3-0). DeZhon Hall shot 5 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Jalik Nicholls had 13 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Zeke Bennett led the way for the Flames with 18 points. Bethesda, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, also got seven points from Alex Pagan. Leonardo De Cesaris also had seven points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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