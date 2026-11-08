Alejado-Lacaden combo helps send Hawaii past UTEP 17-14

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Micah Alejado threw for 303 yards and a touchdown and Titan Lacaden had a career-high 109 yards receiving and a touchdown and Hawaii beat UTEP 17-14 on Saturday.

Lacaden also had a career-high 11 receptions and Audric Harris had 101 yards receiving on four receptions.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-6, 2-4 Mountain West) scored first when Alejado threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lacaden with 2:57 left in the first quarter. Sean Olvera-Harle kicked a 20-yard field goal midway through the second for a 10-point lead.

UTEP (1-8, 0-5) got on the scoreboard on the ensuing drive when Lamar Sperling ran it in from the 5. The score was set up when Carver Cheeks started the drive with a 22-yard run and Sperling ran for 23 yards the following play.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hawaii pushed the lead to 17-7 when the Rainbow Warriors put together a 12-play, 98-yard drive that ended with Sitani Mikaele running it in from the 6 with 10:08 remaining.

The Miners got within three when Raymond Moore III threw a 15-yard touchdown to Judah Ezinwa at the end of a seven-play, 79-yard drive.

Moore threw for 109 yards and a touchdown and Sperling had 63 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Hawaii has won four of its last five against UTEP.

Up next

Hawaii: Hosts North Dakota State on Saturday.

UTEP: Hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

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