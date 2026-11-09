MAC matchup features Bowling Green playing Kent State

Kent State (3-6) at Bowling Green (2-7), Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Bowling Green by 5.5. Against the spread: Bowling Green 4-5, Kent State 4-5.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 286.4 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 176.3 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 110.1 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (131st)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 380.8 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 168.8 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 212.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (105th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 287.8 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 188.6 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 99.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (137th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 360.6 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 144.2 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (114th)

Kent State is 101st in third down percentage, converting 36.1% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 37th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.6%.

Kent State ranks 127th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Kent State ranks 110th in the FBS averaging 65.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Bowling Green’s 39th-ranked 47.7 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Kent State is 137th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 59.3% of trips. Bowling Green’s red zone offense ranks 119th, scoring on 77.3% of chances.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Jay Kastantin, 1,567 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Austyn Dendy, 371 yards on 104 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Winn Sharp, 314 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,629 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon White, 268 yards on 78 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Wayne Harris, 662 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Bowling Green fell to Western Michigan 23-10 on Oct. 31. Kastantin led Bowling Green with 149 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards. Nakai Amachree carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Eli Jacon-Duffy had four receptions for 41 yards.

Kent State fell 31-10 to Sacramento State on Oct. 30. DeShields threw for 190 yards on 16-of-33 attempts (48.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards. White had 33 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for six yards. Harris had three receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at Toledo on Nov. 20. Kent State hosts Miami (OH) on Nov. 17.

By The Associated Press