Temple hosts UAB in AAC play

UAB (5-4) at Temple (2-7), Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Temple by 2.5. Against the spread: Temple 5-4, UAB 4-4-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 352.1 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 176.2 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 175.9 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (92nd)

Temple Defense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 188.9 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (101st)

UAB Offense

Overall: 318.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 166.4 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (112th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 298.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 122.6 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 175.8 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (62nd)

Temple is 125th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.6% of the time. UAB ranks 64th on offense, converting on 40.2% of third downs.

UAB is 123rd in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Temple is 3rd in the FBS averaging 32.8 penalty yards per game.

UAB is 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.6% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 55th, scoring on 87.0% of red zone opportunities.

Temple ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:54, compared to UAB’s 62nd-ranked average of 30:23.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Ajani Sheppard, 1,245 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Keveun Mason, 588 yards on 108 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Colin Chase, 381 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

UAB

Passing: Ryder Burton, 1,474 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs, 54.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Roderick Robinson II, 551 yards on 122 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: C.J. Smith, 437 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Temple lost 42-35 to Navy on Nov. 7. Jaxon Smolik threw for 173 yards on 12-of-26 attempts (46.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Mason carried the ball six times for 24 yards, adding two receptions for five yards. Jayce Freeman put up 62 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

UAB won 23-12 over Charlotte on Nov. 7. Burton passed for 141 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Robinson had 101 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 30 yards. E.J. Reid put up 57 yards on five catches.

Next game

Temple hosts Rice on Nov. 19. UAB hosts UTSA on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press