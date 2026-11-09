Miami (OH) meets Ohio in MAC play

Ohio (7-2) at Miami (OH) (5-4), Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Miami (OH) by 1.5. Against the spread: Miami (OH) 4-5, Ohio 4-5.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 357.2 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 210.0 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 147.2 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (73rd)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 377.2 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 279.7 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 97.6 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (87th)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 368.1 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 179.2 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 188.9 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (58th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 339.2 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 202.0 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 137.2 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (43rd)

Miami (OH) ranks 102nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.3% of the time. Ohio ranks 19th on offense, converting on 47.7% of third downs.

Ohio is 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Miami (OH)’s 41st-ranked +3 margin.

Miami (OH) ranks 104th in the FBS averaging 64.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio’s 35th-ranked 46.8 per-game average.

Miami (OH) is 123rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. Ohio’s red zone offense ranks 44th, scoring on 88.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: David McComb, 1,121 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Nelson, 436 yards on 90 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Maleek Huggins, 473 yards on 27 catches, 1 TD

Ohio

Passing: Nick Poulos, 966 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 59.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Duncan Brune, 463 yards on 91 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Riley Neer, 550 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Miami (OH) fell to Buffalo 34-31 on Nov. 3. Caleb Heavner led Miami (OH) with 154 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. D’Shawntae Jones had 112 rushing yards on 17 carries. Braylon Isom put up 89 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Ohio won 28-20 over Akron on Nov. 3. Poulos led Ohio with 197 yards on 12-of-20 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brune carried the ball 10 times for 111 yards and scored one touchdown. Dom Dorwart put up 108 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (OH) plays at Kent State on Nov. 17. Ohio hosts Ball State on Nov. 17.

By The Associated Press