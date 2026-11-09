Florida visits No. 13 Kentucky in SEC matchup

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Florida (5-4) at No. 13 Kentucky (7-2), Nov. 14 at 6:15 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Kentucky by 3. Against the spread: Kentucky 7-2, Florida 4-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 383.6 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 163.7 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (56th)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 365.6 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 238.2 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 127.3 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (75th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 400.6 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 236.3 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 164.2 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (39th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 366.6 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 232.6 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 134.0 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (97th)

Florida is 124th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.6% of the time. Kentucky ranks 112th on offense, converting on 34.9% of third downs.

Florida is 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Kentucky’s 7th-ranked +10 margin.

Florida ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 71.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 18th-ranked 42.8 per-game average.

Kentucky is 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Florida’s red zone offense ranks 37th, scoring on 89.2% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Kentucky

Passing: Kenny Minchey, 1,979 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: C.J. Baxter, 541 yards on 99 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Darby, 576 yards on 45 catches, 3 TDs

Florida

Passing: Aaron Philo, 1,367 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 836 yards on 160 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Dallas Wilson, 465 yards on 35 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Kentucky fell 34-6 to Tennessee on Nov. 7. Minchey led Kentucky with 224 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Baxter carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards, adding four receptions for 19 yards. Willie Rodriguez recorded 81 yards on six catches.

Florida fell 23-7 to Oklahoma on Nov. 7. Tramell Jones Jr. led Florida with 133 yards on 10-of-22 passing (45.5%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Baugh had 35 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Duke Clark had four receptions for 70 yards.

Next game

Kentucky plays at Missouri on Nov. 21. Florida hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press