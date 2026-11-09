No. 9 Tennessee and Texas A&M meet in SEC play

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No. 9 Tennessee (7-2) at Texas A&M (4-5), Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Tennessee by 2.5. Against the spread: Tennessee 5-4, Texas A&M 4-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 393.9 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 177.9 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 216.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (39th)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 296.6 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 172.1 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 124.4 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 15.1 points per game (10th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 359.2 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 198.2 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (86th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 320.6 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 190.1 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (22nd)

Tennessee is 94th in third down percentage, converting 37.2% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 20th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.5%.

Tennessee ranks 19th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Texas A&M is 108th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 79.5% of trips. Tennessee’s red zone defense ranks 41st at 79.2%.

Texas A&M ranks 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:26.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: George MacIntyre, 853 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 1,066 yards on 196 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Mike Matthews, 566 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,641 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens II, 469 yards on 97 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Isaiah Horton, 392 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tennessee defeated Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7. MacIntyre led Tennessee with 125 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Bishop had 109 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Braylon Staley put up 50 yards on four catches.

Texas A&M was beaten by South Carolina 17-9 on Nov. 7. Reed led Texas A&M with 251 yards on 25-of-43 passing (58.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Owens had 137 rushing yards on 19 carries. Horton had five receptions for 78 yards.

Next game

Tennessee hosts No. 24 LSU on Nov. 21. Texas A&M plays at Oklahoma on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press