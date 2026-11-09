No. 9 Tennessee and Texas A&M meet in SEC play

No. 9 Tennessee (7-2) at Texas A&M (4-5), Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. EST.
Opening Line: Tennessee by 2.5. Against the spread: Tennessee 5-4, Texas A&M 4-5.
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Tennessee Offense
Overall: 393.9 yards per game (57th in FBS)
Passing: 177.9 yards per game (120th)
Rushing: 216.0 yards per game (11th)
Scoring: 32.4 points per game (39th)
Tennessee Defense
Overall: 296.6 yards per game (18th in FBS)
Passing: 172.1 yards per game (14th)
Rushing: 124.4 yards per game (39th)
Scoring: 15.1 points per game (10th)
Texas A&M Offense
Overall: 359.2 yards per game (91st in FBS)
Passing: 198.2 yards per game (104th)
Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (60th)
Scoring: 26.1 points per game (86th)
Texas A&M Defense
Overall: 320.6 yards per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 190.1 yards per game (37th)
Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (54th)
Scoring: 18.7 points per game (22nd)
Tennessee is 94th in third down percentage, converting 37.2% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 20th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.5%.
Tennessee ranks 19th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.
Texas A&M is 108th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 79.5% of trips. Tennessee’s red zone defense ranks 41st at 79.2%.
Texas A&M ranks 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:26.
Team leaders
Tennessee
Passing: George MacIntyre, 853 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage
Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 1,066 yards on 196 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: Mike Matthews, 566 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs
Texas A&M
Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,641 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage
Rushing: Rueben Owens II, 469 yards on 97 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Isaiah Horton, 392 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Tennessee defeated Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7. MacIntyre led Tennessee with 125 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Bishop had 109 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Braylon Staley put up 50 yards on four catches.
Texas A&M was beaten by South Carolina 17-9 on Nov. 7. Reed led Texas A&M with 251 yards on 25-of-43 passing (58.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Owens had 137 rushing yards on 19 carries. Horton had five receptions for 78 yards.
Next game
Tennessee hosts No. 24 LSU on Nov. 21. Texas A&M plays at Oklahoma on Nov. 21.
By The Associated Press