West Virginia and Kansas meet in Big 12 play

Kansas (3-6) at West Virginia (5-4), Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: West Virginia by 3. Against the spread: West Virginia 5-3-1, Kansas 1-6-1.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 480.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 217.2 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 263.6 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (17th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 501 yards per game (137th in FBS)

Passing: 322.8 yards per game (138th)

Rushing: 178.2 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (131st)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 441.6 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 240.2 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 201.3 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (58th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 343.8 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 157.8 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (70th)

West Virginia ranks 21st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.4% of the time.

Kansas ranks 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to West Virginia’s 50th-ranked +2 margin.

West Virginia is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:13, compared to Kansas’ 38th-ranked average of 31:18.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr., 1,901 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,072 yards on 209 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: D.J. Epps, 564 yards on 23 catches, 5 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Isaiah Marshall, 1,716 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 55.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 596 yards on 138 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 497 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

West Virginia fell to Texas Tech 53-48 on Nov. 7. Hawkins passed for 303 yards on 11-of-16 attempts (68.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Cook carried the ball 23 times for 149 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards. TaRon Francis had three receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas fell 33-32 to UCF on Nov. 7. Marshall led Kansas with 210 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman had 48 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Keaton Kubecka had five receptions for 71 yards.

Next game

West Virginia hosts No. 14 Houston on Nov. 21. Kansas hosts No. 12 BYU on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press