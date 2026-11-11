Kent State visits UNC Wilmington following Wessler’s 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Seahawks -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Kent State after Patrick Wessler scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-75 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

UNC Wilmington went 15-4 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Seahawks allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

Kent State finished 24-10 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 84.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.6 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press