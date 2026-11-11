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Loyola Chicago visits Air Force after Best’s 25-point game

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By AP News

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-0) at Air Force Falcons (2-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

LINE: Ramblers -9.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Loyola Chicago after Grant Best scored 25 points in Air Force’s 89-82 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

Air Force finished 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-15 at home. The Falcons averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

Loyola Chicago finished 1-9 on the road and 9-24 overall last season. The Ramblers averaged 13.9 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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