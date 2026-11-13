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Cornell hosts UNC Greensboro following Neal’s 26-point outing

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By AP News

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2) at Cornell Big Red (2-2)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on Cornell after Dionte Neal scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 91-84 victory against the Lees-McRae Bobcats.

Cornell finished 15-13 overall last season while going 7-4 at home. The Big Red averaged 88.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.4 last season.

UNC Greensboro went 15-19 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Spartans averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 5.7 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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