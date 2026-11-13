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No. 19 Arkansas plays Central Arkansas in non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Central Arkansas Bears (2-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Razorbacks -25.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arkansas takes on Central Arkansas in out-of-conference action.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Razorbacks averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 25.8 bench points last season.

Central Arkansas went 22-12 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Bears averaged 80.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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