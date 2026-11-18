The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings — Georgia, Utah, Alabama, UCLA — stayed steady after a relatively calm week in the upper reaches of the sport.

The rest of the CFP top 25 saw minor shuffling in the 5-12 area, some of which needed explaining, then a wholesale reshuffling after that. A look at what made sense and what didn’t in Week 3 of the CFP rankings.

The Alabama love affair

What makes sense: No team benefits more from the selection committee’s apparent tilt toward the Southeastern Conference than Alabama. Last season, the Crimson Tide became the first three-loss, non-league champion to make the 12-team bracket. This season, Alabama (8-2) is ranked third — ahead of six teams in the top 12 with fewer losses. The Crimson Tide has, as committee chairman Hunter Yurachek explained, beaten its SEC opponents by an average of 22.6 points this year, including three straight double-digit victories. Its losses: 20-17 to Georgia and 26-10 to Tennessee a week later.

What doesn’t: That 16-point loss to ninth-ranked Tennessee in October still stands out like a sore thumb. Also, two weeks ago, Indiana fell five spots during a bye week because, Yurachek explained, all the key teams it had beaten lost. All the key teams Alabama has beaten lost this time and the Tide had a mediocre win over Vanderbilt, but they stayed at No. 3.

What to watch: Remaining regular-season games against Chattanooga of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and Auburn will ding Alabama’s strength of schedule, while CFP No. 4 UCLA plays Michigan and USC.

Wake Forest and Texas Tech: Something has to give

What makes sense: Wake Forest has compiled all sorts of gaudy stats since the beginning of October, including outscoring opponents 145-0 in the first half of those games. So, sure, the Demon Deacons make sense getting the 11th spot, which equates to the last spot in the bracket.

What doesn’t: Texas Tech beat a ranked team (Oklahoma State was CFP No. 25 last week) by 25 points and got passed up. Yurachek said most things, including their 9-1 records, are pretty much equal between the Deacs and Red Raiders. Texas Tech is hurt by not having BYU or Utah on its Big 12 schedule this year.

What to watch: These things usually sort themselves out — and this situation could get resolved in the conference title games — but it will be interesting to hear from Texas Tech regent Cody Campbell, one of the most vocal voices in college sports, if the Red Raiders get left out.

A Big Ten logjam

What makes sense: Yurachek patiently explained how the committee went about comparing No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 15 Iowa. The Hawkeyes have one fewer loss than the others. Basically, Oregon beat Ohio State and Ohio State beat Iowa. Oregon and Iowa didn’t play and, somewhere in there, Ohio State’s 1-point loss to Texas early in the season helps the Buckeyes.

What doesn’t: In explaining Ohio State’s vault up the rankings from 20th, Yurachek gave the Buckeyes credit for beating Northwestern, then said, “they also benefited by the number of teams that lost above them.” Fair enough except for one key exception: Iowa, which is the lowest-ranked Power Four team with two or fewer losses. If only one of these teams sneaks into the playoff, all this positioning and posturing will matter in some way.

What to watch: Even though both teams are down by their standards, it’s hard not to see Michigan-Ohio State meaning something on Thanksgiving weekend after all. By then, the Buckeyes could be back among the CFP top 12. Either way, they likely need a win and some other results to break their way to earn a spot in the Big Ten title game; a win there nets an automatic playoff berth.

Group of Six stagnation

What makes sense: Boise State moved up to No. 17 and is the only Group of Six team in the top 25. New Mexico’s loss to UNLV snuffed out most hope of a truly competitive race for the G6 spot in the bracket.

What doesn’t: Some Group of Six commissioners cried foul when word of the 24-team playoff came out earlier this month and only guaranteed one spot to their group. As last year proved when James Madison and Tulane both made the 12-team tournament, things are cyclical. This might not be forever. But the power dynamics of college sports are inexorably shifting toward the big boys and this year’s rankings show it.

What to watch: Liberty is 9-1 in Conference USA and the next-best candidate among the Group of Six (though the CFP doesn’t release anything but its top 25). But this spot goes to the best team — not the best conference champion — and there’s an argument that even if Boise State loses, Liberty’s 135th-ranked strength of schedule wouldn’t lift the Flames ahead of the Broncos.

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By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer