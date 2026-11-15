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Wisconsin faces Coastal Carolina, seeks 4th straight victory

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By AP News

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Badgers take on Coastal Carolina.

Wisconsin finished 24-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Badgers allowed opponents to score 76.1 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 10-8 in Sun Belt play and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Chanticleers allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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