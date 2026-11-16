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UTEP (1-9) at Air Force (8-2), Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: Air Force by 22.5. Against the spread: Air Force 7-3, UTEP 2-8.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 399.7 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 55.7 yards per game (138th)

Rushing: 344.0 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (65th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 288.7 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 159.7 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 129.0 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (30th)

UTEP Offense

Overall: 283.5 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 135.0 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 148.5 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (138th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 403.6 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 226.9 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 176.7 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 33.6 points per game (129th)

UTEP is 122nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.5% of the time. Air Force ranks 10th on offense, converting on 50.3% of third downs.

UTEP ranks 69th in the FBS averaging 54.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Air Force’s 8th-ranked 37.4 per-game average.

UTEP is 136th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.9% of trips. Air Force’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 77.8%.

UTEP is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:50, compared to Air Force’s 1st-ranked average of 36:46.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 296 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Medders, 695 yards on 99 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Simon Kibbee, 166 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

UTEP

Passing: E.J. Colson, 687 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raymond Moore III, 686 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Smith, 314 yards on 37 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Air Force beat San Jose State 24-3 on Nov. 14. Kemper Hodges had 117 rushing yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.

UTEP was beaten by Wyoming 27-15 on Nov. 14. Moore led UTEP with 87 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 164 yards and one rushing touchdown. Smith had 22 rushing yards on one carry, adding one reception for 11 yards. Jaylan Brown had two receptions for 23 yards.

Next game

Air Force plays at New Mexico on Nov. 27. UTEP plays at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press