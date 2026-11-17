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Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) at Xavier Musketeers (4-0)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Musketeers -34.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Cleveland State after Tru Washington scored 21 points in Xavier’s 81-63 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Xavier finished 12-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press