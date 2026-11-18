STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Reserve Damarion Vann-Kelly scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals to lead Pacific over Pacific Union 96-41 on Tuesday.

Jaylen Thompson added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had three steals. Jaion Pitt shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points for the Tigers (4-1).

Kaden Bean finished with 11 points for the Pioneers. Yatsyn Anderson added seven points for Pacific Union. Kunique Yandall finished with seven points.

Pacific took the lead for good with 19:43 left in the first half. The score was 45-19 at halftime, with Adriel Nyorha racking up 10 points.

Pacific outscored Pacific Union by 29 points in the second half, and Vann-Kelly scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Up next

Pacific next plays Saturday against Bradley at home, and Pacific Union will visit UC Davis on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.