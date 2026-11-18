DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Over and over again, Andrej Stojakovic stared down a would-be defender, put the ball on the floor and slipped past on his way to attacking the paint.

He finished on fadeways and drives to the rim. Got to the foul line. And by the end, Stojakovic had not only led 10th-ranked Illinois to a surprisingly one-sided win against No. 5 Duke, but he had also scored the most points ever by an opponent in the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy home gym.

The 6-foot-7 senior finished with 46 points in Tuesday night’s 99-78 win, breaking a record that had stood for nearly seven decades while helping the Illini end Duke’s 35-game winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It was part of a jarring overall performance by the Fighting Illini, both for Stojakovic’s own brilliance and the way it left Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer flummoxed by his team’s lack of competitive fight.

“Just finding a rhythm, staying aggressive the whole time,” Stojakovic said as he leaned against a wall in a cramped hall outside of Duke’s visiting locker room. “My teammates believed in me from the start. I think credit to them for sticking with it.

“That’s the beauty of this team. … There’s no ego on this team. and it could be anybody’s night.”

Maybe so, but there’s no questioning whose night this really was.

The son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic had 20 by halftime on the way to finishing 14 of 21 from the field and 16 of 20 from the foul line. That allowed him to surpass the previous scoring record by a Duke opponent here: 43 points, set by South Carolina’s Grady Wallace in February 1957.

Stojakovic also came within two points of matching Duke’s Dick Groat (48 in February 1952) for the most points by any player in Cameron’s nearly 87-year history.

Stojakovic dictated terms all night against Duke’s defense

A week earlier, the Illini didn’t respond to a hostile road environment in a loss at now-No. 9 Texas Tech. Stojakovic said the Illini treated this one as a must-win opportunity in how they prepared. That included his own homework of studying Duke’s top defenders for tendencies.

Then he went out and dictated how this marquee nonconference matchup would play out.

“Honestly, that’s what he is, that’s who he is every day,” said freshman Quentin Coleman, who had 27 points as the second half of a 1-2 punch. “He’s a scorer, and when he goes down and scores, I don’t think anybody can stop him. He just had one of those nights, and we just fed him the ball — and he just led us.”

Incredibly, Stojakovic pumped out those points without relying on the 3-point shot (2 for 3), instead going with a mix of never-rushed offensive efficiency and a degree of old-fashioned attacking edge.

It was attacking in transition against Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II for a scooping layup. Elevating over a flat-footed Dame Sarr — Duke’s top perimeter defender — to bury a first-half 3-pointer, then following moments later by getting John Blackwell backpedaling into the paint before turning to knock down a fadeaway.

He never let up, either.

“He’s a great player, he got it going,” Sarr said, “and I didn’t stop him.”

It was part of what coach Brad Underwood noted was an offensive performance without relying on the ball screens that helped free freshman guard and eventual No. 5 overall NBA draft pick Keaton Wagler for 46 points at Purdue last year. Rather, Underwood said, Stojakovic and his teammates simply “hunted matchups and opportunities.”

Stojakovic offered tough-nosed plays too, like when he missed a muscled-up shot against Sarr — but outfought Sarr and Ngongba to the rebound and scored for while being fouled for a basket that had the Illinois bench roaring in approval.

“I hope he continues to like those things,” Underwood said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get him to do. That’s nasty. There’s nastiness in that play, an aggression in that play.”

Stojakovic’s record output highlighted a concerning performance for Scheyer

Stojakovic finally checked out at the 1:22 mark with victory in hand, greeted by a rousing cheer from the orange-clad Illini fans packed into Cameron’s bleachers behind the visiting bench and a hug from Underwood.

Across the court, that image was also a capper to a performance that Blackwell said had left him “in shock a little bit.”

Scheyer credited Stojakovic for an “all-time” performance in Duke’s first home loss since falling to rival North Carolina in March 2024 to end the regular season. But he was also critical of his own team’s response in this marquee nonconference matchup.

Worse, this one came a week after Duke got pushed around against another Big Ten team in a loss to now-No. 2 Michigan State.

“All I would tell you guys is this is not the team we’re going to put on the floor,” Scheyer said. “The lack of competing that we did tonight and the lack of connectivity, we’re going to fix and we’re going to work like crazy.

“We may lose some games this year, but we’re not going to lose where we don’t compete.”

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By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer