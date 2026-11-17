Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (3-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Louisiana after Gustav Knudsen scored 25 points in San Francisco’s 84-68 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

San Francisco went 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Dons averaged 5.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Louisiana went 11-22 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press