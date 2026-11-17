Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-3)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Seattle U after Terry Coner Jr. scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-60 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Cal Baptist finished 15-0 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The Lancers averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Seattle U finished 5-8 on the road and 21-14 overall last season. The Redhawks averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press