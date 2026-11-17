UC Riverside Highlanders (3-1) at San Diego Toreros (3-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits San Diego after Ben Waller scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 89-80 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Diego finished 12-21 overall last season while going 9-8 at home. The Toreros averaged 16.1 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

UC Riverside went 10-22 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 77.9 points per game and shot 47.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press