Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces San Diego State after Karris Bilal scored 36 points in Texas Southern’s 97-92 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

San Diego State finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Aztecs shot 47.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas Southern gives up 93.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press