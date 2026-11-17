CSU Northridge Matadors (1-2) at Troy Trojans (1-3)

Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on Troy after Mikah Ballew scored 24 points in CSU Northridge’s 108-69 win against the Grace (CA) Talons.

Troy finished 22-12 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Trojans averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

CSU Northridge finished 7-8 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Matadors averaged 81.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.8 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press