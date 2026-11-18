LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Natalie Potts scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 23 Nebraska beat winless Mount St. Mary’s 113-37 on Tuesday night to set a program record for the largest margin of victory while tying its scoring record.

Potts made 5 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 8 free throws for the Cornhuskers (5-0), who also scored 113 in a win over South Dakota in 2024 and North Carolina Central in 2021. Their previous largest margin was 73.

Amiah Hargrove and Britt Prince finished with 16 points apiece for Nebraska, with Prince’s 20 minutes of play the most logged by a starter. Logan Nissley had 13 points, while fellow reserves Ava Miles scored 11 and Edessa Noyan and Emily Fisher both scored 10.

Hargrove scored nine in a game-opening 13-0 run — that grew to 21-2 — and Nebraska led 31-9 after one quarter.

The Cornhuskers scored the first 11 points in a 28-8 second period, and Hargrove had 16 points by halftime for a 42-point advantage.

Nissley had seven of 21 points scored by the Cornhuskers reserves in the third quarter for a 92-26 lead.

Jayla Koser led Mount St. Mary’s (0-6) with 16 points off the bench, and Alana Powell scored 12. The Mountaineers shot 21% from the floor and missed 22 of 23 from 3-point range.

Nebraska shot 61%, made 9 of 22 from distance and 24 of 27 at the foul line.

Up next

Mount St. Mary’s plays St. Mary’s (MD) at home on Saturday.

Nebraska plays at Creighton on Sunday.

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