LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jakai Newton scored 19 points as UMass-Lowell beat Saint Peter’s 66-51 on Tuesday.

Newton also added six rebounds for the River Hawks (4-1). Victor Okojie and Isaiah Walter each scored 12 points, with Okojie adding 11 rebounds.

Bryce Eaton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Peacocks (0-5). Xavier Thomas added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. Phoenix Glassnor finished with 12 points.

Up next

UMass-Lowell plays Sunday against Cincinnati on the road, and Saint Peter’s hosts Stony Brook on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.