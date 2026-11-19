UTEP Miners (3-1) at New Mexico State Aggies (1-3)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Mexico State.

New Mexico State finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Aggies gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

UTEP went 2-11 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Miners gave up 72.4 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UTEP won 60-58 in the last meeting on Nov. 13. Cam McDaniels led the Miners with 22 points, and Jermaine Washington led the Aggies with 16 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press