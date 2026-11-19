Harvard Crimson (2-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (0-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Holy Cross after Jason Singleton scored 20 points in Harvard’s 74-69 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 0-3 at home. Holy Cross has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

The Crimson have gone 1-3 away from home. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 13.5 assists per game led by Ben Eisendrath averaging 4.0.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Harvard allows. Harvard’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Wilson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kole Hanson is averaging 10.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Thomas Batties II is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press