SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mekhi Mason’s 30 points led San Jose State past Fresno State 92-86 on Wednesday.

Mason also added six assists and five steals for the Spartans (3-2). Joey Chammaa scored 23 points and added five assists.

Ross Candelino finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). Fresno State also got 18 points from Brian Amuneke. Bradey Henige had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Chammaa scored 11 points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 43-38. Mason’s 20-point second half helped San Jose State finish off the six-point victory.

Up next for San Jose State is a matchup Monday with Loyola Chicago. Fresno State hosts Alabama State on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press