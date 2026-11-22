FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw for 299 yards, both Tylan Hines and Miequle Brock ran for more than 100, and Tarleton State defeated North Alabama 31-24 on Saturday.

The Texans, top-ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, completed their first undefeated regular season at the Division I level. They accomplished the feat three times while playing in Division II.

Hines had 143 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Brock totaled 109 yards on the ground. Anderson threw two touchdown passes and Tanner Schmidt had 148 receiving yards and a score for the United Athletic Conference-champion Texans (12-0, 7-0).

Tarleton State led 31-7 after three quarters before North Alabama (7-5, 4-3) rallied with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run by Destin Wade. Ian Vachon’s 36-yard field goal made it 31-24 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the game before Tarleton State ran out the clock.

Wade threw for 222 yards and led the Lions with 65 yards on the ground. Xavier Johnson had 125 yards on four receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Texans gained 561 total yards and the Lions had 364.

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FCS playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday. ___

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