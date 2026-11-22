JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jayden Cooper scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat Longwood 74-68 on Saturday.

Cooper also contributed four steals for the Buccaneers (2-3). B.J. Ward scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Tyran Mason shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

M.J. Williams finished with 23 points for the Lancers (4-3). Alphonzo Billups III added 14 points for Longwood. Jaylen Benard finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.