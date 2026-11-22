TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — CJ Bailey threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as NC State defeated Florida State 28-10 on Saturday.

Davion Gause had 25 carries for 292 yards and added five receptions for 71 yards for the Wolfpack, who have won five straight in the series against the Seminoles.

“It meant everything to the kids,” NC State interim head coach Todd Goebbel said. “These are 18- to 22-year-olds that have been through about everything this year, and they stick together. … I’m really, really proud of this group.”

Goebbel has helped guide NC State (5-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) through a challenging season, with Dave Doeren dismissed on Oct. 24. The Wolfpack have defeated California and now Florida State, and they can extend the season with a win on Saturday at North Carolina and secure bowl-eligibility.

Bailey and Gause, who both grew up in South Florida, returned to the Sunshine State and helped NC State (5-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a two-game skid.

“It meant a lot to come back out here and just put on the show,” Gause said.

Zay Parks had a 1-yard touchdown and Gabe Panikowski made a 54-yard field-goal attempt as Florida State (5-6, 3-5) led 10-7 at halftime. But it was all NC State in the second half, as the Wolfpack scored on three straight drives to put the game away.

The 6-foot-6 Bailey completed 23 of 36 passes and connected with Darius Johnson, Preston Douglas and Davion Dozier for touchdowns. Bailey also connected with Gause on a 42-yard screen pass.

Ashton Daniels completed 17 of 32 passes for 183 yards and an interception for Florida State. Jasen Lopez caught seven passes for 58 yards, including a 30-yarder.

But after the Seminoles marched 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession, they managed just 208 yards on the last 10 drives.

“Disappointed in how we played,” Florida State interim head coach Rick Stockstill said. “Offensively, after the first drive, we couldn’t maintain any consistency. Got behind the chains and never really established an identity on offense. We had a lot of negative plays. After that first drive we just weren’t really good.”

NC State hired Philip Rivers as its next head coach on Monday. Goebbel said Rivers was working and watching Saturday’s game in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Florida State dismissed Mike Norvell on Nov. 1, following a 3-4 start. New athletics director Jeff Purinton is helping lead the search for a new coach.

A first for interims

Stockstill and Goebbel faced off in the first meeting between interim head coaches in an ACC football game since at least 1996, according to research by the league office.

The takeaway

NC State’s defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive but then settled in, forcing Florida State to turn it over on downs twice and grabbing a pair of interceptions.

Florida State started Parks, its No. 5 running back, and managed just 77 yards on 25 carries. The Seminoles’ top four running backs are out due to injury.

Up next

NC State: Closes out the season at home against North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts rival Florida on Friday.

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By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press