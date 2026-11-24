CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Those looking at stat sheets might think Miami quarterback Darian Mensah played the worst game of his season against Virginia Tech last weekend.

The Hurricanes would say otherwise. They believe it was Mensah’s finest hour.

Mensah faced constant pressure in two forms all night — from the Hokies’ defense and from a scoreboard where Miami was losing for much of the game — and never flinched. He engineered a second half where Miami had the ball for 23 of the 30 minutes, converted seven of nine third downs and did just enough to beat the Hokies 28-20.

Was there a Heisman Trophy-sealing highlight? No.

Did it show why he should be a Heisman candidate? Miami thinks so.

“Stats don’t tell the whole story most of the time,” Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “That was one of the best performances I’ve seen (from) him this year, probably that I’ve had a quarterback do in a while based on how I view quarterback play.”

Keep in mind, Dawson said that after a game where Mensah’s numbers were far from stellar for No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 7 CFP entering Tuesday night’s rankings update).

Mensah — still playing without his top weapon, with wide receiver Malachi Toney sidelined after surgery to repair a high ankle sprain — finished the game against the Hokies with no touchdown passes, the first time this season that he hasn’t thrown at least one. He had two interceptions, a season high. He averaged 6.5 yards per pass attempt, down 33% from his norm through the season’s first 10 games.

But Miami won, on a night where little went right. And while Mark Fletcher Jr.’s three touchdown runs and Jake Weinberg’s school-record 59-yard field goal commanded headlines — rightly so — the Hurricanes knew it was Mensah keeping drives alive that got them across the finish line.

“He gets better and better with each game and Saturday is no different,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “He continues to get better and better and in the face of any situation — pressure, covered, uncovered, free hitter, have to improvise, have to change a play at the line of scrimmage with his feet — he just finds a way.

“As special as it gets, and I completely think that he’s just getting started.”

Mensah’s first throw of the night was intercepted; it hit running back Javian Mallory in the hands, then ricocheted skyward for an easy pick. There was a point where Virginia Tech had scored as many touchdowns (two) as Miami had run offensive plays. It was 14-0 before Mensah and the offense did anything worth noting.

Score from that point: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 6. Yards in that span: Miami 394, Virginia Tech 118. Mensah was the calm in the eye of the storm, and it showed.

“If stuff doesn’t go our way, we just try to go out there and execute the next play,” Mensah said. “It’s always about the next play. I think our mindset as an offense is pretty elite. We just respond.”

Mensah — who leads the nation in completion percentage, is third nationally in touchdown passes and fourth nationally in yards entering this weekend — will get a chance on Dec. 5 to become the fifth quarterback in ACC history to win multiple conference championship games when the Hurricanes play Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina for the league title. Mensah led Duke to that crown last season.

First, though, is Saturday’s regular season finale at home against Boston College. Mensah insists all focus is on that, not the title matchup. And Dawson said it was that sort of thinking from Mensah — being focused on the next play, not anything else or any individual accolades — that got the Hurricanes over the top against the Hokies.

“I don’t know how many times in my career we would’ve won that game,” Dawson said. “He kind of willed us to win it. I think it was at least the grittiest performance I’ve seen — we were nine of 15 on third down and if it isn’t for him, we’re probably three of 15. … To be quite honest, it was a damn good performance by a damn tough kid.”

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By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer