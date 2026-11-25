LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre Singleton had 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Ryan Prather Jr. scored 16 and Iowa State beat San Diego State 81-68 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Players Era 16.

Jaquan Johnson and Jamarion Bateman scored 12 points apiece for Iowa State (4-1). The duo combined to make 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Latrell Davis led San Diego State (5-1) with 20 points. Elzie Harrington scored all of his 13 in the second half and Bear Cherry finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Johnson converted a three-point play and Prather hit a 3 that gave Iowa State the lead for good less than 6 minutes into the game. Singleton made a 3 with 9:22 left in the first half and capped an 8-0 spurt that made it 25-15 and scored six consecutive points to push the lead to 14 points about 6 minutes later.

The Aztecs scored nine of the final 11 first-half points to make it 41-34 at the intermission and Harrington threw a lob to Cherry for a reverse layup that made it 44-42 with 16:59 left. Tamin Lipsey answered 28 seconds later with two free throws and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Up next

San Diego State: Plays Maryland in the consolation bracket on Thursday.

Iowa State: Plays No. 9 Tennessee on Thanksgiving.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here