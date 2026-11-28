UC Irvine Anteaters (3-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-2)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Redhawks -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts UC Irvine after Tyler Boston scored 21 points in Seattle U’s 76-63 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Redhawks have gone 2-1 at home. Seattle U ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Anteaters are 0-1 in road games. UC Irvine ranks second in college basketball with 30.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivier Rioux averaging 5.3.

Seattle U averages 76.7 points, 11.9 more per game than the 64.8 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Williams is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Redhawks. Jaden Bailes is averaging 5.0 points.

Jovan Jester Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Anteaters. Nils Cooper is averaging 11.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press