Portland Pilots (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (5-3)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Portland after Julius Price scored 31 points in Stanford’s 66-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Cardinal have gone 5-0 in home games. Stanford is seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Pilots are 2-0 on the road. Portland is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Stanford’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Price is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Christian Bliss is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hunter Adam averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 16.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press