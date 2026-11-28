Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (6-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

LINE: Toreros -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits San Diego after Jeremiah Hammond scored 34 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-83 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Toreros are 4-0 on their home court. San Diego is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Crawford averaging 4.9.

San Diego makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Northern Colorado averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Toreros. Dusty Stromer is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Langston Reynolds is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Bears. Crawford is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press