San Jose State Spartans (4-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Utah Valley after Mekhi Mason scored 31 points in San Jose State’s 88-79 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Wolverines have gone 1-0 at home. Utah Valley is seventh in the Big West with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Davis averaging 2.3.

The Spartans are 0-1 on the road. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC with 17.0 assists per game led by Joey Chammaa averaging 4.6.

Utah Valley averages 83.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 78.6 San Jose State allows. San Jose State has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolverines. Isaac Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9%.

Mason averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Chammaa is averaging 18.7 points and 4.6 assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press